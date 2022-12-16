RSL Lifecare says it is happy to talk about Nullica Lodge, Eden with community

Following a community meeting which expressed anger over previous aged care home Nullica Lodge sitting empty while there were homeless people in the community, building owner, RSL Lifecare has responded to say it had "been in regular contact with the organisers of the meeting" held on December 6.
Organisers led by Eden Recovery & Resilience Alliance chair Carina Severs told the meeting that RSL Lifecare representatives had decided not to attend the meeting.
However RSL Lifecare said it had informed organisers in November that representatives were unable to attend the scheduled meeting on December 6 but could meet at a different time on the same day.
The company said the offer was made to organisers of the community meeting in November at the same time as organisers were aware that RSL LifeCare representatives couldn't attend the meeting, but organisers of the community meeting declined the opportunity.
Cr Fitzpatrick said the situation was not straightforward and for over 55s (or anyone) to take up residence at Nulica Lodge, the rooms would need work on them to include basic kitchenette facilities as they only included a microwave at this time.
We look forward to remaining in communication with the mayor and the local community on the future of Nullica Lodge.- RSL Lifecare
The alternative was that someone or some organisation would need to run the existing commercial kitchen - a fairly onerous task.
An RSL LifeCare spokesperson said RSL LifeCare representatives had a very positive meeting with Mayor Fitzpatrick, including a tour of Nullica Lodge and an opportunity to discuss the future of the Lodge.
"We look forward to remaining in communication with the mayor and the local community on the future of Nullica Lodge," the spokesperson said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
