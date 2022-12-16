Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

RSL Lifecare says it is happy to talk about Nullica Lodge, Eden with community

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated December 16 2022 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RSL Lifecare says it is happy to talk about Nullica Lodge, Eden with community

Following a community meeting which expressed anger over previous aged care home Nullica Lodge sitting empty while there were homeless people in the community, building owner, RSL Lifecare has responded to say it had "been in regular contact with the organisers of the meeting" held on December 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.