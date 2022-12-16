Internationally acclaimed North of Eden Gin has been keeping some things close to the chest regarding what's in the pipeline at the Stony Creek farm and distillery.
The local gin-maker has had a big year, taking home gold at the international wine and spirit competition in London for its navy strength Admiral Gin.
In an exclusive announcement, owner and operator Gavin Hughes said the distillery had been working on a new spirit, while also almost ready to bring back a beloved favourite.
Making a name with gin, the distillery owners have decided to try their hand at a vodka variety set to be released in the coming months.
"It's a brand new product. We're still working on the labels but hope to release it in the new year," Mr Hughes said.
The vodka will be an oyster shell variety, which proved a hit for their Oyster Shell gin that took out Best Aussie Gin of 2021.
"I've used oyster shells to create a rectifying column. By putting oyster shells in my stills to actually create that rectification. That product isn't filtered and we don't have to do that because of the process."
"The remarkable thing that oyster shells do is give it a creamy mouth feel. We're actually extracting the calcium compounds from the shell with the alcohol - the same compounds you find in milk," he said.
The 'home of heavenly gins' has also announced that 'The Bridge' - their signature dark gin matured in French oak barrels will return for its second edition early next year, after the first edition quickly sold out.
With "a flavour profile that sits beautifully between a gin and a whisky", the second edition has been maturing in barrels in Tasmania.
The cellar door experience that allows guests to enjoy tastings of the North of Eden signature gins as well as an extensive range of high-end cocktails will also be extended.
The cellar door will extend its hours over Summer to include Fridays, while also opening Wednesday and Thursday, December 28 and 29 to make up for being closed on the Christmas weekend.
"A lot of our days are filling up, particularly in that Christmas new year period.
"We generally are busy, you really need to book," Mr Hughes said.
Guests are encouraged to bring food and picnics and enjoy some of the cocktails on offer, with kids and pets welcome too.
Mr Hughes said the feature ingredients used in North of Eden's gins are all either grown on the farm or foraged locally.
"We grow all the citrus on the farm for our gins, and we grow a lot of the other ingredients.
"We get golden kelp from Mystery Bay, kurrajong seeds also grow on the farm here," Mr Hughes said.
If you would like to book the cellar door experience you can do so here.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
