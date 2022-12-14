Bega District News
Corinne Gibbons Quartet performs at Down South Jazz Club

Updated December 15 2022 - 5:18pm, first published 9:25am
Corinne Gibbons who will be performing at the Down South Jazz Club.

For its Christmas gig, on Thursday, December 15, the Down South Jazz Club is proud to be able to bring to the stage of Club Sapphire The Corinne Gibbons Quartet.

