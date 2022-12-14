Corinne Gibbons Quartet performs at Down South Jazz Club

For its Christmas gig, on Thursday, December 15, the Down South Jazz Club is proud to be able to bring to the stage of Club Sapphire The Corinne Gibbons Quartet.
Tathra born singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Corinne has been singing all of her life. Her work is infused with a joyful energy borne from the ancient art of storytelling in song.
Her journey as a musician commenced in primary school where she was singled out to do solo singing performances. By the age of 13 she was bass guitarist in a rock band and performing in musical theatre shows.
At 15 she joined a jazz band and by the age of 19 was touring with Jack Sonni from Dire Straits. She later moved to Sydney where she was roped into an all girl band called Skirt that had a hit single and toured southern Australia.
READ ALSO:
The smooth jazz album received critical success on the independent jazz charts and peaked at No 2. She debuted with raving reviews from both the media in Australia and also accolades from industry peers leading to a successful tour around Australia and Japan.
In May 2006 Corinne moved to Singapore, which proved to be a wonderful platform for the singer. Not only was she inspired to put together her new album MELT, she also went on to start Singapore Sing, a company that conducts corporate teambuilding programs using choral singing as a tool to inspire and energise staff.
She has actively dedicated time and creative resources to many charities throughout South East Asia. Working with children in Indonesia for eight years supporting the Island Foundation to bring music education to young people in Bintan has been one of the highlights of her life.
With a voice compared to music legends like Karen Carpenter, Kate Bush and Eva Cassidy, she has built a loyal following across all parts of the world.
She will be very ably backed by a trio of local musicians, Paul Dion on keyboard, Chris Ralfs on bass and Alex Merrick on drums.
Chris Ralfs has been annoying the neighbours with his bass for over 40 years, firstly with electric bass in working rock and pop bands. When that began to seem a little undignified, he took up the upright bass, getting his first break in jazz with gentleman Ed Davies in Easy Street.
Since then he's been fortunate to collaborate with a range of artists in a variety of genres from trad to modern.
Paul Dion is well known in the area and certainly no stranger to the Down South Jazz Club. His musical journey has been a colourful and varied one. Starting out as a self-taught 14-year-old clarinettist he played his first gig in a woolshed for five pounds in 1964.
Paul moved on from the big band scene and after taking up piano age 23 became a pianist/vocalist in the Sydney club scene, securing a long-term gig at the Menzies Hotel, Sydney.
We were introduced to drummer Alex Merrick in August when he was part of the Sapphire Coast Concert Jazz Band. His performance was outstanding, and at the tender age of 16 he shows great promise for the future. We look forward to hearing him again.
This great way of finishing the year for the Down South Jazz Club will cost $15 for members and $25 for visitors with music commencing at 7.30pm.. Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or using the form on the WhatsOn page on the web site.
You can also call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590, or just turn up on the night and pay at the door.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.