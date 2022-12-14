What's happening in the Bega Valley

Santa in the Park
December 16
Candelo P & C Association and Candelo Volunteer Fire Brigade are presenting Santa in the Park at the Candelo Showground. The event starts 6pm on Friday with Santa arriving at 7pm. Presents are to be left at the service station with Bevan. In terms of food there will be sausages and soft drinks will be available for purchase.
Christmas Carols Service
December 16
If singing Christmas Carols is your thing come along to the Christmas Carols Service at Grace Church Bega on Friday. Starting at 5:30, the event will be hosted at 14 Church Street Bega.
Fiona Boyes
December 16
International recording artist and touring musician Fiona Boyes who now calls the Far South Coast home will give a solo performance at Twyford Hall, December 16, 7.30pm. For bookings call 6495 7435.
Sapphire Smokehouse Grand Opening
December 17
The era of smoked fish and local goods is not over for Eden! Come along to the grand opening of new business dubbed Sapphire Smokehouse. Starting from 8am until 2pm, community members are invited to meet the local owners and kids will be greeted with free snow cones and fairy floss from 11am to 1pm.
Wilderness to Water
December 17
The second of Bega Valley Shire Council's Wilderness to Water walking tours to learn more about the environmental and cultural significance of walking trails. Meet at Camel Rock Beach carpark and walk to Wallaga Lake Reserve. There will also be children's nature activities and lunch provided by a local caterer. It runs from 10am-1.30pm and is free. Book at council's website.
Hash House Harriers
December 17
Sapphire Coast Hash House Harriers have a run/walk on Saturday, December 17 starting at 2pm at 70, Bournda Cct, Tura Beach. It' a Christmas run and a Kris Kringle (bring a unisex gift). Come wearing something Christmassy and enjoy the festivities after the run/walk. All are welcome to participate and stay for dinner and drinks. If you plan on attending or want more info contact Pete on 0408289562.
Free Hop Farm Tour for Hopso and Accom staff
December 19
The Ryefield Hops Crew in Bemboka will once again offer their hop farm tours, starting off with a free tour for accommodation managers and hospitality staff this Monday. The tour starts at 10am - reserve your seat at ryfieldhops.com/shop
