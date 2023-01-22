After her business was battered by fires then COVID for 2 1/2 years, Zoe Pook is so grateful to be a tenant in Cobargo's new business innovation hub.
An evening class in jewellery led Ms Pook to leave her advertising career in London.
After completing a two-year full-time course in silversmithing and jewellery design she worked for two London jewellers.
In 2006, she and husband Scott moved to Australia to start a family.
They settled in Sydney where Ms Pook established a jewellery business.
In January 2019, the couple moved to Cobargo with their daughters aged nine and 11.
"We bought a house and we were renovating.
"I had a workshop at the house as I was transitioning my business from Sydney to Cobargo," Ms Pook said.
That transition came to an abrupt halt when they lost their house in the Cobargo fires on New Year's Eve.
"I had to keep my staff in Sydney because I had nowhere else to work from so I travelled to Sydney every two weeks to be at the studio, see clients, be productive and keep the business going," she said.
COVID made this only more difficult.
"I was doing mainly engagement and weddings rings and a lot of weddings couldn't go ahead.
"It was very tough but I kept it going and managed to keep my two staff members through JobKeeper.
"There was a massive downturn in the business and only now am I beginning to pay back the debt," Ms Pook said.
Ms Pook said it has been recovery from the fires until the last six months.
They moved into their new house in September and moved her business, Zoe Pook Jewellery, into the new business hub late last year.
"So I am finally getting back on track which is wonderful."
Ms Pook was the first jeweller in Australia to work with Fairtrade gold.
"I worked with Fairtrade Australia and New Zealand to bring it in and make it available," she said.
It isn't a straightforward process working with the ethically mined gold as "there are heaps of forms to fill in because it is all about transparency".
Ms Pook is delighted to have moved from the small workshop behind a shop in Cobargo where she saw local clients.
"Being in the hub now is wonderful.
"It is a beautiful space, the community has been so supportive saying welcome back and buying things and the tenants get along really well.
"I am so grateful."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
