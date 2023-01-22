Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Zoe Pook Jewellery in Cobargo has weathered a perfect storm

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated January 24 2023 - 1:55pm, first published January 23 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Pook left a career in advertising to pursue jewellery design. Picture supplied.

After her business was battered by fires then COVID for 2 1/2 years, Zoe Pook is so grateful to be a tenant in Cobargo's new business innovation hub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.