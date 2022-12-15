Bega District News
Merimbula RSL invites grant applications| Video

Updated December 15 2022 - 5:14pm, first published 12:20pm
Secretary manager at the Merimbula RSL Club Michael Mutsch is encouraging those in small communities to apply for a grant.

Merimbula RSL Club is encouraging groups from across the Bega Valley to apply for Category 2 ClubGRANTS for community development projects, sport and events.

