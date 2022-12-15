Merimbula RSL invites grant applications| Video

Merimbula RSL Club is encouraging groups from across the Bega Valley to apply for Category 2 ClubGRANTS for community development projects, sport and events.
A new round of grants is now open for in-kind and cash donations. The application process has changed to online only and the RSL has released step by step instructions on how to apply. Applications are open until July 31, 2023.
Secretary manager Michael Mutsch said individuals and groups might not realise they could apply directly to the club for Category 2 funding. The RSL Board assesses the applications.
"A lot of people know about Category 1 funding that the Bega Valley Shire coordinates in conjunction with all the clubs in the region, but not as many are aware there is another ClubGRANTS funding stream available where you apply directly to the club," he said.
Michael encouraged sporting clubs, community groups or people planning a community project or event to apply.
"Another example of who can apply is a school student planning a fundraiser or community event."
He said the board was also keen to support smaller communities in the shire who don't have their own club.
"If you are from areas like Kiah, Towamba, Rocky Hall or Candelo for example, the RSL board welcomes your applications."
Michael said the scope of projects you could apply for was broad, as long as the funds stayed in the Bega Valley Shire. People outside the shire could also apply.
"For example, we have funded Sydney-based organisation 'Careflight' because they were seeking funding to support the services they provide to families in the Bega Valley Shire."
This year ClubGRANTS has moved to an electronic application process. Michael said this would be a big change for some of the smaller community groups who were used to applying by handwritten letter.
"It is a big change for some, but the online system ClubGRANTS has set up has a lot of benefits," he said.
"Once you have an account set up, you can keep track of what you've applied for and what you've received. This will be particularly helpful for groups and committees who apply every year," he said.
Michael said the RSL had prepared simple instructions which are on the club's website https://merimbularsl.com.au/your-community/clubgrants/ to help people set up their online account and submit their application.
If people need further support, the RSL will look at hosting an information session.
"The online application process is straightforward if you have a good level of computer skills but if you have any problems, please get in touch. If we have a lot of people needing support, we'll do an information session in the New Year."
Bega Valley Shire Council coordinates a separate ClubGrants program for Category 1 funding on behalf of all clubs in the shire including Merimbula RSL. The new round of Category 1 funding is yet to open.
