A cane toad was spotted in Tathra on Monday by a puzzled local, prompting the question - how did it manage to get so far south?
Michael Healey was out for a walk when the mysterious object caught his eye.
"I saw a large dark shape in the middle of the road, and as I approached it moved.
"I stuck a torch on it and was surprised to find it was a rather large frog or toad," he said.
The toad was held safely under-bucket, and the Department of Primary Industries were promptly called the following day to collect the toad.
According to the DPI website, "cane toads can be accidentally transported to new locations, for example in freight, green waste and loads of timber."
"They told me to keep it alive and they'll take care of it. They need to assess whether it's male or female. And if it is a female, whether it's bred recently.
"If it's female and looks like it's bred, they'll do a letter drop and make sure that people keep their eyes out for more," Mr Healey said.
As a keen animal photographer and Tathra resident of 11 years, Mr Healey said he'd never come across a cane toad in the area, taking to Facebook to see if others could answer his questions.
"This is a first for me," he said.
"I put it in a bucket just to be sure. If it was a native I'd never seen before I would've released it again, but it doesn't appear to be so it's still in the bucket.
"I didn't know what it was, so that's when I asked Facebook."
It was soon confirmed to be a cane toad - with the help of an amphibian group on Facebook.
While no one knows for certain how the toad managed to pop up on the far south coast, My Healey's best guess is that it was getting in a visit before the holiday rush, making the trip down from Queensland.
"It could've hitchhiked on a caravan or something from up north - that's the only thing I can think of," Mr Healey said.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
