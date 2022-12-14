Bega District News
A Tathra local has spotted a cane toad in the area

Sam Armes
Sam Armes
December 14 2022
Toad on the road - Found in Tathra earlier this week by Michael Healey. Picture by Michael Healey.

A cane toad was spotted in Tathra on Monday by a puzzled local, prompting the question - how did it manage to get so far south?

Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

