Wallagoot Lake sailors triumph at Snowy Mountains Regatta

Three sailors from the Wallagoot Lake Boat Club contested the Snowy Mountains Regatta, hosted by the Lake Jindabyne Sailing Club.
Todd Helton raced an old Nacra 16 square in their State Titles, and came third overall. Although he was the only one with an old "pin-top" sail, compared the rivals modern square-top sails, he still won a race and came second among the 16 squares.
Tony Hastings raced an Alpha Omega F14 catamaran to fourth place in his division, including a race win.
The three were all delighted with their results and thoroughly enjoyed the weekend.
Back home at Wallagoot Lake, Mark Gerrand won both of the handicap-start races in a moderate to strong 15 - 17 knot wind.
On Saturday, December 10 the club hosted its last race of the year, starting with sailing lessons, followed by a series of sprint races.
These consist of short, one lap races, and help develop sailors' starts and buoy rounding skills and are held at this time as many boats hold their national titles over the New Year period.
Leading the series is Rob Morton on his RS100, with three wins, two seconds and a third. In second place, Steve Osborne (visiting from Jindabyne), on his Laser, who scored two wins, three seconds and a third. In third place, and winning the other race, is Sian Morton on her Sabre.
Following the racing, the club held its Christmas Party with music, a barbecue and friends laughing together.
