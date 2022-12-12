Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Wallagoot Lake sailors triumph at Snowy Mountains Regatta

Updated December 12 2022 - 4:23pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Hastings (red sail at right) with the fleet at the Jindabyne Regatta.

Three sailors from the Wallagoot Lake Boat Club contested the Snowy Mountains Regatta, hosted by the Lake Jindabyne Sailing Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.