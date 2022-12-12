Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Merimbula's John Wheele takes out bronze in the Para World Surfing Championships.

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated December 12 2022 - 3:00pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John celebrating with some of his Australian Irukandjis teammates after his dominant heat. Picture by Sam Bloom

Merimbula's John Wheele has done his country and the far south coast proud, claiming bronze in the stand 1 discipline at the World Para Surfing Championships in Pismo Beach, California.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.