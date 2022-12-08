Bega District News
A shark, a plane and a tenacious reporter: Amandine's story wins award

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated December 11 2022 - 10:06am, first published December 9 2022 - 8:04am
Amandine Ahrens, highly commended for non-daily news story of the year at the ACM Excellence awards 2022 in Sydney. Picture by Ben Smyth.

Our very own reporter Amandine Ahrens has been acknowledged on the national stage for her breaking news coverage of a plane crash on Wallagoot beach in October this year.

