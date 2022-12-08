A shark, a plane and a tenacious reporter: Amandine's story wins award

Our very own reporter Amandine Ahrens has been acknowledged on the national stage for her breaking news coverage of a plane crash on Wallagoot beach in October this year.
The story had it all - a plane crash, a 20-foot shark and an unknowing surfer - and Amandine was on hand to cover it all as events unfolded,
She quickly became the point of contact for media outlets across the state as the story went national.
Amandine's work on this story earned her a highly commended award at the Australian Community Media Excellence Awards held in Sydney on Wednesday, December 7.
Awarded in the Non-Daily News Story of the Year category, one judge noted how impressive and timely Amandine's reporting had been.
"This is a great example of how a local journalist with good local contacts can get the news first and fast."
READ THE AWARD-WINNING STORY HERE: Aircraft crashes on beach after trying to save surfer from '20 foot' shark
Amandine said the story was an "absolute treasure to unearth".
"This was a story of true bravery from the pilot and passenger who did an extraordinary act to help a local surfer who was unknowingly near a shark," Amandine said.
Any story that involves a 20-foot shark, hero dolphins and a plane crash in a place called Wallagoot deserves an award- ACM Awards Judge
Her strong community contacts proved crucial to sourcing interviews and getting to the scene of the story even before local police.
"The story came about with a lot of digging and investigating as no official report had been lodged so I sourced the contacts through chasing the right people.
"My first reaction was curiosity and concern. I felt compelled to discover the story behind it and marvelled at the story that unfolded," Amandine said.
Little did she know, the story would go on to make international news sites in Italy, the US and the UK.
Having been the first person to bring the story to light and seeing the rest of the country scramble to get ahold of the surfer afterwards was a moment I'll never forget and probably a major highlight in my career so far.- Amandine Ahrens
Amandine celebrated the award with BDN's editor Ben Smyth, who both made the trip up to Sydney for the special event.
In their second year, the ACM Excellence Awards recognise the highest calibre of regional and rural reportage in Australia, celebrating the stories that strengthen and serve communities across 140 mastheads around the country.
"Regional journalism is the glue that holds our towns together but is often overlooked by a city-focussed media industry when it comes to awards," ACM managing director Tony Kendall said.
Amandine reports for ACM's far south coast papers, Bega District News, Merimbula News Weekly and the Eden Magnet.
