Oh hello summer sun, I didn't see you coming

Summer has really crept up on us so it's a good time to remember to be sun safe.
Recently I wrote about the experience of driving on what I've dubbed "cheese grater" roads in a 10-hour round trip back home to the Far South Coast where I grew up.
Interesting follow up from that trip: the hairs on my right arm have turned blonde.
It's something I've always known as 'trucker arm': the perpetual sunburn from the sleeve down.
I'll admit I'm pale. I describe my complexion to friends as matching that of sour cream, but the gloomy and cold weather has been so persistent that even I almost forgot the dangers of not wearing enough sun protection.
Right up until the end of November it seemed as though Mother Nature had a bad case of tummy upset and winter just kept repeating on the poor thing.
Of course the sunshine and warmth means a return to the beach and basking in the yellow sands and sapphire blue waters for those on the coast, inlands maybe you're lucky enough to have a pool - or one of those shell-shaped things for the kids to soak your feet in.
But the high noon presence of that blinding white orb in the sky does mean the more pallid folk, like me, are running for the safety of the indoors or at least an umbrella.
The warmer months can mean restful evenings on the back patio, verandah, bindy-laden lawn or really whatever constitutes al fresco at your place, it does also bring with it the very real dangers of melanoma.
I overheard a doctor saying just the other day 'if there's a cancer you don't want, it's melanoma'.
So get out and enjoy the water, hit the beach, stack up some snags on the barbecue, but try and remember to do it smart and wear sunscreen a shirt and a hat.
You may be thankful you did later.
Jacob McMaster, Deputy Editor
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
