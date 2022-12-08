Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Greens announce councillor Cathy Griff as candidate for Bega

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated December 8 2022 - 2:52pm, first published 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens Bega Valley Shire councillor and candidate for Bega, Cathy Griff. File picture.

The Bega Valley and Eurobodalla Greens have announced Bega Valley Shire councillor Cathy Griff as their candidate for the seat of Bega in the 2023 NSW state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.