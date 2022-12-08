The Bega Valley and Eurobodalla Greens have announced Bega Valley Shire councillor Cathy Griff as their candidate for the seat of Bega in the 2023 NSW state election.
Ms Griff has served as a councillor since 2016 and said cost of living, affordable and crisis housing, regional health, equity in education, marine conservation and rights for First Nations people were the key issues she would be addressing in the 2023 election.
"The profile of the Greens and their power and contribution is really on the rise," Ms Griff said.
She said there was a lack of understanding of how comprehensive the Greens policies were.
"They aren't just pulled out for elections," she said.
"We aren't just about the environment."
However Ms Griff said the "primary issue that touches on almost every other policy issue" was the climate emergency.
"It is important all our policies have this at the forefront," she said.
"It is only the Greens that can be relied upon to make the most strident action on this front."
Ms Griff said she had achieved a lot during her time as a councillor, however was eager to move to state parliament because local governments were "defined and funded and controlled largely by state government," she said.
"A lot can be done at a local level, but a lot more can be done at a state level," she said.
"So many issues we contend with, the state is the master and decider."
She sees NSW as having a responsibility to act for climate by ending logging in State Forests, while supporting a just transition to plantation forestry. She also wants no new coal or gas projects.
Ms Griff previously unsuccessfully ran for election to Federal Parliament in the 2020 Eden-Monaro by-election.
She will run against Labor incumbent Dr Michael Holland and Liberal candidate and current Bega Valley Shire mayor Russell Fitzpatrick.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
