Quaama Renewal Projects to host special evening of light, love and Christmas

Sam Armes
Sam Armes
Updated December 8 2022 - 4:49pm, first published December 7 2022 - 4:30pm
Quaama Renewal Projects and Stillwater Trio are hosting a special evening of light, love and Christmas on Saturday, December 10 at the Quaama School of Arts Hall.

