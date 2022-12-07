Quaama Renewal Projects to host special evening of light, love and Christmas

Quaama Renewal Projects and Stillwater Trio are hosting a special evening of light, love and Christmas on Saturday, December 10 at the Quaama School of Arts Hall.
Doors will open at 6.30pm and the hall will be decked, with supper provided while guests are welcome to BYO drinks.
Stillwater Trio will provide entertainment for the evening, as guests are encouraged to get together with those they love and make some new yuletide memories to the uplifting music of the three piece.
Seats can be booked via Eventbrite by searching Quaama Renewal Projects, with payment of $10 at the door for adults and free entry for kids.
The group rely on voluntary work to run their events, such as the 'Solstice Soiree' in June earlier this year.
QRP's Veronica Abbott said that it had been a busy year for the group, as they looked towards 2023.
"This year, we have delivered or commenced delivery of numerous workshops, short courses and community events and contributed to several other community happenings including the wonderful Fire-up Oz Quaama School Fete.
"We also contributed to the first gathering of the Triangle Owner Builders' Group, a much-needed community initiative and one that is continuing with the support of other organisations and a lot of energy from invested community members," Ms Abbott said.
The group will continue work in 2023, with funding for their healing and reconnection activities in place until the end of June 2023 and their Wednesday Community Drop-In to continue as long as there is a need and an interest.
Information about all evens can be found on the Quaama Renewal Projects Facebook page or through the local community email lists.
