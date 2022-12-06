Inaugural Eden Triples Classic event won by Tathra side

The inaugural Eden Far South Coast Triples Classic event has been run and won - in what was an excellent display of bowls on show at the Eden Sports and Rec Club.
It was the first time the club had run the open three bowl event, and won't be the last, as 18 teams fought it out for a share in the $8610 prize pool.
Visitors from Sydney, Canberra, Mallacoota and Nowra filled out the field in what was a hotly contested event, however it was the local Tathra team of John Chalker, Stephen Greig and Graeme Gammon-Berwick that took out the top spot and pocketed $1000 each.
The first three games on Saturday decided the gradings for the remainder of the event, with prize money for winners and runners up of A, B and C grade.
Club Bowls President Paul Kirkby said the tournament was a success overall and one the club will aim to grow in coming years.
"Hopefully we'll grow a bit more traction and get a few more teams for next year.
"It might be a different date but we'll definitely run it again," Mr Kirkby said.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
