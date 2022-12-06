Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Inaugural Eden Triples Classic event won by Tathra side

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated December 7 2022 - 10:34am, first published 8:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winners of the A grade division (left) at the Eden Triples Classic

The inaugural Eden Far South Coast Triples Classic event has been run and won - in what was an excellent display of bowls on show at the Eden Sports and Rec Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.