There was a whole lot of hammin' at the Bega Gun Club's Christmas shoot with a great field of 31 shooters in attendance.
The sun once again shone, little wind making for a fun days clay busting - if you were quick enough. It was noted that reflexes seemed a little slower after the traditionally fabulous lunch.
Novelty events featured for the day, with proceedings commencing with a thirty target double barrel - 15 targets off 11 and a further 15 off 25.
Chris Davis did the honours in AA/A grade to collect the first leg of ham for the day, with Charlie Smith getting the chook for second and Keith Pearce commenced his Christmas cake collection with third.
B Grade went to Kevin Hurt, making his trip down from Binji very worthwhile.
George Toyne gathered up the chook for second and Chris Brown took out the cake for third.
John Walker got lucky to take out C Grade's ham with Majura Park visitor, Wade Simon grabbing the chicken for second. Rodney Bresnan collected the cake for third place.
Event two was again a 30 target, single barrel with 15 off 13m followed by 15 pointscore off 23m.
Once again, Chris Davis did the honours in AA/A grade, fully justifying the trip up from Orbost. Ray Welch captured the chook for second and yes, Keith Pearce added another cake to his collection for third.
Chris Rowland collected his first ham for the day by winning B Grade, whilst George Adamopoulos took the chook and John Siede won the cake for third.
John Walker amazed himself by picking up a second ham for winning C Grade, while Brian Moffitt caught the chook and Wade Simon gained a cake to go with his chook from event one.
Keeping the pattern going, event three saw 10 targets continental off 14m and a further 10 off 20m.
Chris Davis made it three from three by winning AA/A with Alf Niesar catching the chook. And yes - to continue tradition, Keith Pearce again took the cake.
Chris Rowland made it two from three by winning B Grade, with John Siede catching a chook to go with his cake, while Kevin Hurt collected a cake to go with his ham from round one.
Rodney Bresnan hammed it up in C Grade with Brian Moffitt picked up his second chook and John Walker added a cake to his collection.
Final event for the day saw 10 pair double rise thrown from 17m. In AA/A Chris Rowland caught another ham for his win, Chris Davis added a chook to his supply and Charlie Smith took the cake.
George Adamopoulos did the honours in B Grade - he kept hitting his second target. Bert Deacon took the chook and Ray Welch added a cake to his day's effort.
Keith Pearce got rith away from the cakes and took out the C Grade ham while Chris Browncaptured the chook and Tony Gray has cake.
The Club holds a shoot raffle each shoot with three draws being held on the Christmas shoot.
In a "believe it or not" result, George Adamopoulos had his name drawn all three draws. The shooter faces five targets DB, SB, DB,SB and DB and shoots from 3metres back from normal handicap.
George missed the second target on his first attempt, but to the delight of onlookers completed the round on his second attempt to go home some $280 better off. Well done George.
Presentation saw President Chris thank all visitors, club members for their support with special mention to Gayle in the office, Jackie for lunch and Keith for the barbecue, George for the grounds and all those who helped keep the day going.
Sashes and congratulations were presented to our 2022 Grade Champions : AA Grade - Charlie Smith; A Grade - Alf Niesar; B - Chris Brown and C - Allain Magri.
Next year opens with the Tarraganda 100 Open Championship on the first Sunday - yes New Years Day. Always a great shoot.
If you a vacationing in the area and would like to join us you will be most welcome. Competition starts at 10.am. 25DB, 25SB, 25PS, 25 Continental.
