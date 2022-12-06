Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega Gun Club hams it up for Christmas shoot

By Bega Gun Club
Updated December 6 2022 - 4:41pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a whole lot of hammin' at the Bega Gun Club's Christmas shoot with a great field of 31 shooters in attendance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.