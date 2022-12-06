The Eden Golf Club had its presentation and ham raffle on December 3 after a game of Ambrose golf. The weather was perfect and the field had 100 players.
The scores were good and the team of Clarke-Burke-Clarke-Astel were the winners in a close contest with a score of 53.75, just edging out the team consisting of Davidsons and Gordons by half a point.
The Haenigs and Fethers came in third.
It must have been a fun day as there were no divorce papers filed after the game.
The gun team of Tamsett, Hall, Fletcher and Thornton came in 4th.
These players along with Graham Cantrill were the sponsors for the day.
Lou Ristonivic had the golden shot on the 8th hole to take home some Christmas money.
One of the highlights was the putt Jim Chehall hit on the 18th hole using the curley putter.
He claims it was 30 feet and went straight into the hole.
15 hams went up as raffle prizes making 15 people ready for Christmas.
Janice Davidson, Stuart Cassie and Robyn Skitt had the yearly prizes ready for presentation.
This finalises the main competition for the year but there will still be the normal Saturday and Tuesday 18-hole competitions as well as the Wednesday, Friday and Dad's army on Sunday available for everyone.
These are 9 hole competitions and visitors are most welcome to join in any of these days. Contact the pro shop if you need more information.
Tuesday Ngatiwai Hetarka had the score of 40 points to win the day ad balls went to 35. George Sacco had the golden shot.
