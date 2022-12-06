Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Narooma Golf Club voted 9th best club in Golf Australia competition

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated December 6 2022 - 1:48pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Par 3 on the third - Hogan's Hole at Narooma Golf Course. Picture supplied

Narooma Golf Course has been voted among the best in the country by a Golf Australia competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.