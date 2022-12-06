The Far South Bass Stocking Association welcomed the return of competitors to their annual Brogo Bass Bash over the weekend at the Brogo Dam.
80 anglers joined in on the action and it was the kids that stole the show, reeling in some of the best catches of the weekend.
The event had run for more than 20 years, and after two years off FSCBSA Vice President Chris Campbell said it was a welcome sight to be back out on the dam.
"This is our first event from COVID, which was a good turnout. We had anglers from Bombala, Griffith, Wagga Wagga, Batemans Bay and Nowra competing," he said.
"The fishing was pretty tough but overall a really good weekend.
"It's stunning out there first thing in the morning when the mist is rising off the water and the sun's rising."
READ ALSO:
Competitors aged six to 80 fished at Brogo Dam from 5.15am-6pm Saturday and most of Sunday morning before trophies were awarded at the presentation.
Getting in early on the action was eight-year-old Dyquon Edwards from Tuross Heads, snagging a 40cm Brogo Bass during the competition's pre-fish on Friday afternoon.
Another youngster that made it look easy was six-year-old Mila Foster, who was awarded champion girl after catching one of the fish of the tournament.
"She out fished the lot of them on the weekend.
The kids gave us an absolute toweling this year, some of us older blokes.- FSCBSA Vice President Chris Campbell
Mr Campbell said the event was made possible by the work of FSCBSA, who raised funds from previous competitions to help buy more bass to release into the dam.
"We released 15,000 first into the dam this year, two weeks prior to the event. It has created quite a good fishery out there.
"We'd like to try and grow the profile of the event a bit and get some more sponsors on board. We've put quite a lot of our own money back into it as an association each year, the less of that we have to do the more fish we can buy," he said.
With approval from State Water, competitors were able to camp out at the dam and enjoy a BBQ dinner each night of the competition.
The event's major fundraiser, the monster raffle, was well supported as winners took home rod and reel combos, electric motors and Mako sunglasses thanks to generous sponsors of the event.
Dean Pollard and James Bailey from Bassaholics were awarded champion team, catching 19 fish for a total of 2660 points and taking home the perpetual trophy sponsored by Bermagui Beach hotel as well as engraved beer mugs and tournament shirts.
Champion Angler and Champion Male sponsored by Fraser Marine: Dean Pollard,14 fish for a combined size of 3895mm
Champion Female sponsored by Fraser Marine: Laura Hale with two fish for a combined size of 465mm
Champion Boy sponsored by Fraser Marine: Leahm Hanchard with five fish for a combined size of 1510mm
Champion Girl sponsored by Fraser Marine: Mila Foster with two fish for a combined size of 560mm
Big Fish Sub Junior sponsored by Bevo's Harvest & Haulage: Zavier Hanchard with a 330mm catch
Big Fish Sub Senior sponsored by Bevo's Harvest & Haulage: Michael Brayshaw with a 390mm catch
Canoe/Kayak Aggregate: David Brown with three fish for a combined size of 610mm
Canoe/Kayak Big Fish: Nathan Hollis with a 296mm catch
Mystery Length: Dyquon Edwards
President's Trophy sponsored by DJ's Xstream Fishing Charters: Mick Olsen
Wooden Spoon: David Brown with an 80mm catch
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.