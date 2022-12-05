Summer exhibition opens at Spiral Gallery in Bega

Spiral Gallery's summer exhibition 'Artesanato' has opened in Bega, showcasing the work of 22 artists over the coming weeks.
The summer exhibition is the biggest on the year, featuring works from both Spiral Galley members and artists across the South Coast.
Curator Diana Stewart said what makes the Artesanato exhibition unique is that locals and holidaymakers alike can take home the art that draws their eye, thanks to the cash, card and carry system.
"The artworks on display are for sale, and replaced with more if sold so that buyers visiting the gallery can enjoy their purchases before Christmas.
"Our summer shows are really popular. Lots of people are buying presents for Christmas and you've got travellers coming through," Ms Stewart said.
The exhibition has two galleries displaying ceramics, jewellery, clothing, prints, paintings, handcrafted wood & knives, baskets, glassware, raku and garden sculpture.
"It's very much to provide beautiful art on the less expensive side. We're trying to promote art work by local artists," she said.
One artist on display is Bill Insch, whose unique fish designs have been a hit with buyers just days into the exhibition.
The fish are made from salvaged drift wood, Bill then transforms into whichever type of fish the wood best resembles.
"They're certainly not exact copies of species of fish, but there are suggestions," Bill said.
After a heavy rainfall event when the driftwood comes down through the rivers, it's like the super market shelves are restocked- Bill Insch
Having made the fish for more than three years now, Bill has come to rely on recycled materials throughout the process to help give each fish its natural quirk.
"The fins are made out of recycled tin, and some of the tin has a beautiful patina on it - it's rusted or the paint on it is kind of faded. I get that out of the tip.
"Then the eyes are ceramic, I make the eyes and put them in the kiln. The eyes give the fish a bit of class.
"Then I paint them. The paint is recycled and it's household enamel.
"They're a bit whacky," he said.
Spiral Gallery are also launching the Cars Cars Cars Open Art Prize - opening at Spiral from February 10 - March 7 next year.
Open to all members of the community to enter plus artists working in any medium at any level of practice, closing date for entries is Friday, December 16.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
