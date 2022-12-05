Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega Valley artists on show at the Artesanato exhibition at Spiral Gallery in Bega

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:18pm, first published December 6 2022 - 9:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Summer exhibition opens at Spiral Gallery in Bega

Spiral Gallery's summer exhibition 'Artesanato' has opened in Bega, showcasing the work of 22 artists over the coming weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.