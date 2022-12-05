Bega Valley Community Visitors Scheme volunteers celebrate their work

Thirty five volunteers from the Community Visitors Scheme (CVS) met over lunch to share stories and celebrate another successful year of visiting elderly people who are socially isolated or lonely.
Attendees were encouraged by addresses from mayor Russell Fitzpatrick, board chair Reverend Jean Shannon and board member Jeff Haynes.
The mayor also handed out certificates of appreciation, recognising the valuable contribution volunteers make to the community.
Program coordinator Therese Griffiths said CVS volunteers embraced the concept of being good companions who took the time to visit isolated elderly citizens weekly. Volunteers visit across five aged care facilities in the Bega Valley as well as people in their own homes who are on home care packages. Volunteers are matched on the basis of common interests and experiences.
"It is an extraordinarily rewarding experience to volunteer in this way and many of our volunteers have developed wonderful friendships over the years," Therese said.
The CVS is seeking new volunteers and people in need of visits. If you would like to be involved, contact Therese on 0467 398 931.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
