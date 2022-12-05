Bega District News
Bega Valley Community Visitors Scheme volunteers celebrate their work

Updated December 7 2022 - 10:10am, first published December 5 2022 - 9:38pm
Community Visitor Scheme volunteers celebrated another year of bringing friendship and conversation to isolated and lonely people in the shire.

Thirty five volunteers from the Community Visitors Scheme (CVS) met over lunch to share stories and celebrate another successful year of visiting elderly people who are socially isolated or lonely.

