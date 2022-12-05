Riding a wave of rainbow success

There were sparkles, songs, poetry and a drag show at Bega Valley's only youth-led LGBTQ+ inclusive event which returned for 2022 at Oaklands Event Centre, Pambula on Saturday, December 3.
The award-winning Rainbow Wave Festival celebrated inclusivity and the Far South Coast's queer community.
Headspace Bega, inclusive health provider ACON, SEWACS(South East Women & Children's Services) and the Women's Resource Centre were represented at the event. There was also face painting, book stalls, and food stalls from COWSNEST of Candelo plus a line up of musicians, performers and entertainers.
The event started with a Welcome to Country by Nathan Lygon.
"It was jam-packed with events. I saw the finish of the drag workshop and to see some people up there who probably never thought they would get up (and be on stage) was great," Carly said.
"The panel session was well-received. I think people were eager to ask and learn."
Carly said she had been blown away by the support from the community and businesses.
Alexander McKween was MC for the day and later participated in the Deep in Drag over 18s show that took place in the evening.
Alexander grew up in Merimbula and is now working as a drag artist in Melbourne.
"It was a really beautiful thing to be part of. In the evening people came in amazing outfits for the show," Alexander said.
"It was beautiful to see people of all ages come together in a safe space; it felt like a celebration.
"There were some really great performers there. I am in awe of everyone who got up on stage, they were so good to work with," Alexander said.
"It felt like a cultural reset, even coming from the city. It was a very organic and nuturing environment. It was the vaccation I didn't know I needed."
About 150 tickets were sold for the Deep in Drag show and about 20 people participated in the runway event to "strut their stuff".
"It gives me a lot of hope for the future of queer people. The entire experience was very uplifting and it almost feels like anything could be possible," Alexander said.
Organisers thanked everyone who came along to the festival whether they were celebrating themselves, their loved ones or their community.
"Your presence and joyful celebration reminds LGBTQIA+ young people of the Bega(y) Valley that they're seen and loved," organisers posted after the event.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
