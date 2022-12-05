Bega District News
Riding a wave of rainbow success

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated December 6 2022 - 11:44am, first published December 5 2022 - 2:40pm
Kat Zowthabag, Alexander McKween originally from Merimbula, and Xena Ghost at the Rainbow Wave Festival.

There were sparkles, songs, poetry and a drag show at Bega Valley's only youth-led LGBTQ+ inclusive event which returned for 2022 at Oaklands Event Centre, Pambula on Saturday, December 3.

Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

