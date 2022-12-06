Various business women from all across the Far South Coast came together for a glamourous afternoon of networking at Bumblebrook Farm for the new Regional Women in Business soiree, which brought about fresh connections.
Organiser of the event and owner of Bumblebrook Farm Motel, Jo Foster, welcomed the 34 women to her farm stay in Candelo, on the South Coast of NSW on December 4.
Upon arrival the guests were welcomed to an outdoor area decorated lavishly by local event stylist Amelia Bonney from Canopy Dreams.
There was also an assortment of beautifully presented grazing platters and delicious drinks delivered by Jaz Torpey from Sapphire Coast Eats.
While the women mingled some found familiar faces and re-connected while others got to met fresh faces.
Ms Foster said she had thought of the idea for the soiree in a discussion with her Candelo friend Shay Paine, five months ago.
"I said 'why don't we have a function here and make it all about networking and getting women together," she said.
Ms Paine said from her experience of running her Kuu Wellness business, she found networking events were a great way to start creating new connections with other people working in the industry.
"I think this is an opportunity for those who are new in business to see that there's other women doing it too and feel supported by those that have established their business for a while," she said.
The soiree included a goodie bag filled with products from the businesses of the women attending.
The afternoon's activities also included a panel discussion, wherein three women were interviewed by Ms Paine who acted as MC for the day.
Ms Foster said the event had amassed great support from the get-go, with word getting out so fast that tickets were sold out well in advance.
"We'd make it bigger next time because there was a lot of people that wanted to come but couldn't," she said.
Ms Foster said she had been amazed by the interest and support and was already looking forward to hosting the next soiree.
"The support for this event and the women donating towards the goodie bags has just been amazing," she said.
For Tathra event stylist, Amelia Bonney, it was her first business networking event, after starting up her business Canopy Dreams in September 2021.
"For someone that's new in the industry this event is amazing because you might have these relationships with people on social media but to actually meet them in person is fantastic," she said.
Ms Bonney said she really enjoyed connecting with other women in business, who said they were facing similar challenges in the event industry.
"Sometimes you can feel like you're doing it all by yourself but everyone around you is doing the same thing, so when you meet others at events like these you can relate with each other," she said.
Ms Bonney said she also found the networking event to be vital in creating relationships wherein they could support each other into the future.
"We're a small community and we all need to be there to support one another and collaborate together," she said.
Karen Taylor from Ryefield Hops said while her business had been running successfully for the last five years, this had been the first time she attended a business networking event.
"I guess for us personally we've never really networked with businesses locally so this is great," she said.
"It's been so good to meet people and there's a few faces I've never seen before and others that I have seen but didn't know what they did."
Local photographer Samantha Westaway also known in the community by her working name, Kanoona Kaptures, was asked to photograph the soiree.
While there she noted that business networking events on the Far South Coast were "really beneficial for the community".
"It allows us to meet more people in our industry which then means I will be able to forward on any of those connections to my clients," she said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
