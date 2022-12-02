Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Kameruka Cricket Club to host their annual R U OK round to continue the conversation around men's mental health

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:34pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kameruka Cricket club at a previous R U OK round, now in their 5th year of the event. Picture supplied.

This Saturday, December 3, sees the annual Kameruka Cricket Club R U OK round return to Lord's View Oval in Kameruka, as the Black Cockatoos take on Narooma in the special fixture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.