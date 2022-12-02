This Saturday, December 3, sees the annual Kameruka Cricket Club R U OK round return to Lord's View Oval in Kameruka, as the Black Cockatoos take on Narooma in the special fixture.
The event started in 2018, and has picked up steam over the years as the club partnered with R U OK to help address men's mental health.
READ ALSO:
One of the founders of the day and Ambassador for R U OK Glen Cotter, said the day is incredibly important and hoped to see a large crowd in attendance.
"They've [R U OK) embraced it hugely and they're a huge supporter of mental health in the region. We're very proud to work alongside them.
"It's a community day, it's open for everybody to come along," he said.
The club has been recognised nationally for its work in the mental health space, previously nominated in the Cricket Australia awards for community connection and as a finalist in the Barbra Hocking Awards for community connections.
"R U OK do a barbecue and drinks are available for the canteen," Mr Cotter said.
"We've got the perpetual trophy - a Mathew Hayden signed bat in a glass case."
Saturday's match is the last home game for Kameruka before Christmas, with the on-field action to start at 12.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.