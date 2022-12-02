Signing off for the festive season

I was planning to write to you all again about our looming rates rise and the need to take part in the consultation process in order to have our voices heard.
And while that is an important topic, I also wanted to let you in on something a bit more personal.
As of today I am taking some long-awaited long service leave.
It's crazy to think I have been in the chair long enough to warrant it, but surprisingly - to me at least - it slots home that I have been here 11 years if you can believe it.
(That's just as editor in Bega and then Merimbula and Eden - not including the handful of years prior to that on other regional papers)
So for the next seven weeks when I pick up my camera it will be for birds, bugs and beaches rather than news articles, and an overflowing inbox will be something for future me to deal with.
I want to take this opportunity if I don't see you out and about in coming weeks to wish you all the very best for a safe and happy festive season and I will catch you all again in the new year!
Until then, the great team I have here on the Far South Coast will keep you appraised, informed and hopefully entertained while I switch off for a little while.
See you in 2023.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
