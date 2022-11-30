Tri-Estuary Challenge reels in plenty of Sapphire Coast fishers

The Annual Tri-Estuary Challenge, underpinned by a grant from Resilience NSW aimed to promote wellbeing for communities affected by COVID, was held last weekend.
Good weather conditions, an entry list of 72 anglers including 17 ladies and 10 juniors, lots of fish caught (and released) and plentiful prizes from the prize pool of more than $5500 made it an outstanding success.
This event with six fish species on the list and 42 prizes to be won plus lots of junior lucky draw participation prizes catered for all comers.
There are far too many worthy recipients to name all, but congratulations are in order for David Sydenham and Chris Young winning the bream prize for lure and bait respectively.
Robert Slapp won with the largest dusky flathead, Jake Young the longest trevally, Shelby Edwards (Junior) the longest tailor and Shane Shaw the longest whiting. There was no winner for mulloway, although some were caught they were below DPI minimum length of 70cm.
It is appropriate here to write a retraction from last week's fishing report where we erroneously stated the DPI rules for dusky flathead were a minimum length of 33cm. This should be 36cm and the bag limit is five fish only.
We did not see any junior prizes for bream, dusky flathead or whiting, but for trevally congratulations to Corey Bennett and for tailor Riley Holley.
A special congratulations to Shane Shaw winning the longest bag comprising five species and to the family group winner - father and son Nobby and Riley Holley. The Ladies special prize of a rod and reel combo went to Avon Rollason. Ladies encouragement prizes went to Margaret Lukian for bream, Merrily Bell for dusky flathead, Deborah Edwards for trevally and Heather Sutterby for tailor.
Game fishers are getting out some more now that weather conditions are moderating and large yellowfin tuna are reporting from the northern Tathra canyon area.
Bag-out catches of ocean flathead are becoming more the norm with these desirable fish definitely on the bite in local waters. Don't be afraid to try the deeper waters with good fish reported from 22 fathoms. Try off the headlands north of Tathra, Kianinny, Tura Headland and off Long Point and Haycock Beach.
Australian salmon are common off our beaches and headlands and also enter the estuaries accompanied by tailor and kingfish. We note a 71cm tailor captured about the Merimbula Bridge at night while using soft plastics for kingfish. Some good size luderick are also schooling in the Merimbula Channel and are accessible from near the bridge.
Tailor and trevally are predominant in the Merimbula Top Lake. There are also salmon, kingfish, mulloway - some real giants noted, some nice garfish are also about. During the past weekend the estuaries had very high tides and dusky flathead became difficult to access as they moved up into the shallows.
Pambula reports good tailor and trevally, a few dusky flathead but an apparent plague of shovelnose and banjo rays. At Mogareeka dusky flathead are about. Trevally are plentiful in the Bega river and there are tailor up and down the estuary.
