Bega District News
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tri-Estuary Challenge reels in plenty of Sapphire Coast fishers

Updated December 1 2022 - 10:33am, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Sydenham winner of the Tri Estuary Challenge with a bream of 399mm length (released) is congratulated by club president Shane Mayberry.

The Annual Tri-Estuary Challenge, underpinned by a grant from Resilience NSW aimed to promote wellbeing for communities affected by COVID, was held last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.