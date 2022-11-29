St Patrick's Community Christmas Festival returns

Kids and families will be spoilt for choice with activities aplenty to celebrate the festive season at St Patrick's school in Bega.
The St Patrick's Community Christmas Festival on Saturday, December 10, will feature more than 70 stalls this year.
A dunk tank, pick your nose stalls and badge making were just a few to look forward to, as well as more than 30 community market stalls to browse.
The event has come together thanks to the hard work of the St Patrick's community council and festival committee, and event coordinator Tam Prime was expecting a large turnout.
"We're hoping its gonna be a big event because Bega doesn't really have any markets," Ms Prime said.
"We've had great support from local sponsors."
The action will kick off from 10am on Saturday December 10, and run until 3pm.
Local services, SES, PCYC and the Rural Fire Brigade will all be on hand with information stalls, while the Bega Band will cover the entertainment marquee on the day, along with some special visitors.
For the sweet tooths, waffle, gelato and donut vans will be on site as well as cake stalls serving up tasty treats, while the school canteen and community council barbecue will also be up and serving food on the day.
For those going along, entrance to the school grounds will be through Gipps Street or via Parker Street.
