A home-grown social network with inclusion at its core is celebrating its first anniversary.
Disability Club was launched by Brogo's Nathan Johnston in 2021 with an aim to foster connections in a safe environment away from mainstream social media.
The IT entrepreneur, who has cerebral palsy, built the platform from the ground up and has also tweaked it during the past 12 months based on feedback from its ever-growing number of users.
"It's been a good year and I've had lots of positive feedback," Mr Johnston said.
"We've made the platform even more accessible and last week we launched a disability news feature - the feedback on that has been very positive and successful."
Mr Johnston said Disability Club was open to anyone, whether living with a disability or not.
"The engagement level with Disability Club has been really good."
To coincide with the first birthday of Disability Club, Mr Johnston has created a Patreon page, to garner more support for his work.
"The Patreon is to be able to get more support for Disability Club and to offer exclusive content, like behind the scenes content of developing Disability Club," he said.
"It's with the aim to grow it even further."
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
