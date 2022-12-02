It was last Christmas when Bega's Stitches and Prints had to close its doors, but that didn't deter Deborah and Bruce Jeffries from continuing their work, starting their own micro-business called Happy Go Lucky Institches.
The pair create bags with a range of uses, by repurposing used stock bags donated by the community, which would otherwise be headed for landfill.
"They told us they were shutting down, so I decided to open up my microbusiness and do the similar stuff we were doing from Stitches and Prints here from our home," Ms Jeffries said.
The bags were cut, washed and stitched up with the addition of gussets and handles and then ready to be used as shopping, gym or beach bags that can be washed and reused.
The business name, Happy Go Lucky Institches, was decided on by Mr Jeffries, and had a simple idea behind it but one very apt to the attitude of the pair.
"We were pretty happy at Stitches and Prints, so we thought we had to have happy in the name.
"It gives us something to do, rather than making a profit. It's something to fill in the time," he said.
The business was made a reality thanks the help of NDIS support worker Sherrie Fletcher, who was the coordinator at Tulgeen's Stitches and Prints for 18 years.
"Without Sherrie we wouldn't be doing anything.
"She was one of the supervisors there, and has 40 years of sewing experience," Mr Jeffries said.
Ms Fletcher had been able to help facilitate the exciting new venture, working three days a week to teach Ms Jeffries to sew and assisting in creating a website to expand the business.
"The main thing was being able to continue to provide meaningful employment for Deborah, it's just amazing. And to be able to funded by the NDIS for it is just a bonus," Ms Fletcher said.
The pair have had their work cut out leading up to Christmas, and will be even busier in weeks to come with an exciting new opportunity on the horizon.
"We've just landed a business for them to do, making vet supplies for a distributer in Sydney. They'll be making vet gowns, vet tops, autoclaves and vet drapes," Ms Fletcher said.
Ms Fletcher has donated some industrial sewing machines to help in production of the vet supplies, which will be regular work for Happy Go Lucky Institches.
All of the products, including specialty bags made from repurposed denim will continue to be made and can be purchased at the Tura Beach shop or via the Happy Go Lucky Institches website.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
