A Bega Valley student has proven to be among the sharpest young scientific minds in NSW.
Sapphire Coast Anglican College Year 6 student Xavier Louie has been named NSW Primary Rural Young Scientist of the Year with the recent conclusion of the Science Teacher Association NSW Young Scientist Award Program.
Sapphire Coast Anglican College was celebrating the successes of several young scientists including Xavier this week, now the program's results have been revealed.
The college had a number of students across the primary and secondary school enter the competition, all working extremely hard over the course of the 2022 school year to complete their investigations.
Xavier won two awards at the presentation evening in Sydney for his project titled "Roll Ball Roll".
As well as being named Primary Rural Young Scientist of the Year, Xavier was also equal first in the Working Mathematically category.
Xavier was one of three primary students from NSW nominated to enter the Australian Science Teacher Association Awards.
Xavier investigated which surface was best for field hockey players, constructing a spring shot contraption to ensure each time the hockey ball was released it was at a constant rate of propulsion, analysing the data and interpreting the results.
This year saw more than 780 STEM projects enter the STANSW Young Science Awards, a state-run competition coordinated by the NSW Science Teacher Association.
Students spend anywhere from 3-12 months planning, researching and conducting a science investigation on a topic of their choosing. They use scientific method for their investigation and keep a logbook detailing their progress.
Students have to be careful not to include any details of their name, school and location in their entries, to keep their projects anonymous from the marking team, which includes volunteers comprising teachers, experts in the field and STA committee members.
Top-ranked projects are presented to a committee for final decisions of major prize winners and nominations to the national competition.
SCAC congratulated all its students on their efforts in the program.
Liesel Hickman - Credit Years 5-6 Scientific Investigation, Commendation Years 5-6 Mathematical Investigation. Project: Magic Meditation. Liesel investigated if daily mediation helps to reduce stress and anxiety.
Amy Stewart - Credit Years 5-6 Scientific Investigation, Commendation Years 5-6 Mathematical Investigation. Project: Following the Herd. Amy investigated how people's decision are swayed by peer pressure.
Mirriam Collins - Commendation Years 5-6 Scientific Investigation, Commendation Years 5-6 Mathematical Investigation. Project: Bad Bacteria. Mirriam investigated and tested which cleaning product is best to clean kitchen surfaces.
Xavier Louie - Distinction Years 5-6 Scientific Investigation, High Distinction Years 5-6 Mathematical Investigation, Credit Years 5-6 Inventions and Innovations. Project: Roll Ball Roll.
Thomas Alderman - Credit Year 9-10 Physics Scientific Investigation, Commendation Year 9-10 Mathematical Investigation, Commendation Year 9-10 Innovations and Engineering Design. Project: Antimatter induces quantum entanglement transportation.
Oscar Bryant - Commendation Year 9-10 Physics Scientific Investigation, Commendation Year 9-10 Mathematical Investigation, Commendation Year 9-10 Innovations and Engineering Design. Project: Infill to Landfill.
Charlotte Tudor - Commendation Year 7-8 Physics Scientific Investigation, Commendation Year 7-8 Mathematical Investigation, Commendation Year 7-8 Biology Scientific Investigation. Project: Just Keep Swimming.
Yves Groenewoud - Commendation Year 7-8 Chemistry Scientific Investigation. Project: I have two pickles...hey hey hey.
Flynn Kelly - Commendation Year 7-8 Innovations and Engineering. Project: Chicken Run.
