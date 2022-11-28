A Moruya man has been jailed for eight charges related to assault, the reckless destruction of property and drink driving.
Jed William Curtis, 24, appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court via AVL link from custody on November 21, and pleaded guilty to contravening an AVO, two charges of intentionally or recklessly damaging property, middle-range drink driving, driving whilst disqualified, assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault.
The charges related to two separate incidents; one in Moruya in November and another in Broulee in May.
According to documents tendered to the court, Curtis was in Broulee in May consuming alcohol with friends. When he returned to his accommodation, an argument began with another person referred to as the victim.
The court documents said the victim provoked Curtis, including flicking his head, slapping his head and knocking off his sunglasses.
The documents said the victim used a tennis racquet to hit Curtis' head. When Curtis tried to grab the racquet, a wrestle broke out.
The court documents said Curtis then sat on the victim's head, hitting them many times.
A neighbour told police in the court documents they tried to use a hose to spray Curtis and stop him punching the victim's head.
READ MORE:
Curtis was arrested by police and released on conditional bail, with one of the conditions being not consuming alcohol.
Curtis' lawyer Wayne Boom said the incident was "excessive self defence".
"He sat on [the victim] to restrain him, not to assault him," he said.
"Perhaps Jed Curtis should have done a runner."
On November 2, documents tendered to the court said Curtis was drinking alcohol at his home in Moruya. A different victim to the incident in May spoke to Curtis about his alcohol consumption, causing Curtis to become enraged.
The documents said the victim tried to leave the residence but Curtis placed his foot behind the vehicle blocking its path.
The documents said Curtis began hitting the driver's side window of the vehicle, before ripping the driver's side door handle off the car. He then ripped the front windscreen wipers off the car and broke the right hand side mirror of the vehicle.
The victim told police they feared for their safety and had to leave to avoid the situation deteriorating.
When police found Curtis in a car at Broulee later that day, the court documents said Curtis confessed to driving the car, admitted to the incident in Moruya and returned a blood alcohol reading of .106. Curtis' licence was disqualified at the time.
Mr Boom said Curtis had problems controlling himself when alcohol was brought into the equation.
"It's almost like Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde," he said.
"He becomes a different man when he is under the influence of intoxicating substances. He becomes almost uncontrollable."
Magistrate Doug Dick said Curtis had to do something about his problematic relationship with alcohol.
He sentenced Curtis to 20 months in prison with a non parole period of six months.
Curtis will be eligible for parole on March 25.
Read more Court and Crime here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.