A remarkable documentary, years in the making and nominated for an Australian Directors' Guild award, will screen at Narooma Kinema on Friday, December 9.
Senses of Cinema documents the rise and role of Melbourne and Sydney filmmaking cooperatives from the 1960s through to the 1980s.
Many of Australia's most celebrated independent filmmakers like Jan Chapman, Gillian Armstrong and Phillip D Noyce acknowledge the Sydney Filmmakers' Co-op as a formative influence.
Co-director and co-producer Tom Zubrycki said the cooperatives created an underground film movement that was vital to the growth of Australian cinema and has been "pretty much ignored and overlooked".
The cooperatives made Australia's early films around feminist issues and were instrumental to the emergence of gay and lesbian cinema and also First Nations cinema.
Mr Zubrycki made the documentary because "they were formative years for me and for our national cinema".
"It was where I began making films and I made a range of contacts that lasted me pretty much all my life.
"I thought it was important to honour that period and to honour the films and filmmakers," he said.
After the film's screening, Bermagui resident Susan Lambert will moderate a Q&A session with Mr Zubrycki and co-producer and co-director John Hughes and Martha Ansara.
Ms Ansara was a formative member of the Sydney Filmmakers Co-operative and now lives in Moruya while Ms Lambert made documentaries around women and women's issues through the coop, as well as experimental films.
Pat Fiske, another coop member who made a number of films on environmental issues in the 1970s, now lives in Tilba.
Mr Zubrycki's family lived in Canberra and have had a holiday home in Rosedale, south of Batemans Bay, since the 1980s.
"Three years ago when the Currowan fire swept through it was burnt to the ground but it is being rebuilt so I have always had a very close connection with the South Coast," he said.
Interviews for the film started 12 years ago but the film struggled to get funding.
"It wasn't initially picked up by the public broadcasters as they thought it was a bit niche."
Finally it drew funding from the Melbourne International Film Festival Premiere Fund which some groups like Screen Australia matched.
It screened at August's Melbourne International Film Festival and the Adelaide Film Festival and Antenna, an international documentary film festival in Sydney, in October.
The Narooma screening will be the first outside a capital city.
There will be bubbles and snacks at 6pm before the 6.30pm screening. Tickets cost $20.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui.
