Kevin Morse purchased Pambula Smash Repairs in December of 1986, and now almost 36 years later to the day is selling up shop with retirement on the horizon.
Making the move to Pambula after working in smash repair shops in Melbourne, Mr Morse's business grew rapidly from its humble beginnings to become one of the most successful smash repairers on the coast.
"I bought it out of the Melbourne sun. We started with one factory out the front and then it just got bigger and bigger," Mr Morse said.
"It was only a one man show when I first took over."
Starting small, Mr Morse gradually expanded operations over the years, buying land on the block and putting in storage units and an office.
While finding customers was never an issue, staffing was one of the company's biggest challenges over the years, keeping up with the large customer base as the area continued to grow.
"The kangas and the wombats around kept me pretty busy over the years," Mr Morse said.
"We just got so big and employees are very hard to get in this trade, we're always advertising jobs."
One story that has stuck with Mr Morse over his time at the smash repairers was how he came to meet Rod Cook, a great mate of his.
Soon after buying the business, Mr Morse had become aware that someone had tried to buy the business over the top of him, before the sale had officially gone through.
Although it didn't eventuate, weeks later a man looking to get his car fixed came in and introduced himself as Rod Cook, and explained that he was the onw who had made the offer to buy the business.
Putting it aside, Mr Morse fixed his car and the pair ended up becoming great friends, both owning race horses together over the years.
Thirty-six years later and Mr Cook returned to the store just last week for a repair, bookending Mr Morse's career as one of his first and last customers at Pambula Smash Repairs.
All of the existing employees at Pambula Smash Repairs will stay on and Mr Morse assured that the company will continue on as usual, just without him at the helm.
New owner Andrew White will take over operations, currently running Kings Smash Repairs in Eden as he expands the company.
As for the next chapter, Mr Morse said he looks forward to taking a step back but not yet fully retiring.
"I'll take it easy, I still own the hire car next door so I'm not fully retiring just yet," he said.
Mr Morse's partner Sharon said the pair are looking forward to doing some travel in the future.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
