South Coast Gig Guide, November 29 - December 5

Benn Song at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm
Sam Stevenson at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Farmer & The Owl present The Pinheads, Tropical Strength, The M1 and The Morning Star, NEIS at Murrah Hall. 6pm-11pm. Tickets $20 + BF via Humanitix
Pauly G at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Roddy Reason at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm.
Chango Tree at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Chris O'Connor at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Farmer & The Owl present The Pinheads, Tropical Strength, The M1 and The Morning Star at Dulcies Cottage, Merimbula. 5pm-11pm. Tickets $20 + BF via Humanitix
Guitar Case Troubadours at Club Narooma, Narooma. 6pm-10pm
Richard Lawson at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
The Chordroys at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7.30pm-10pm. $10 at the door
Salt at Tathra Bowling Club, Tathra. 8pm-11pm
High Voltage: The AC/DC Tribute at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm. $35 Tickets via the Club.
Grand Baxter at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Joe Driscoll at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Mojo at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Salt at Kittys, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 1pm-4pm
Southern Impact at Club Narooma, Narooma.
Pickin' Time Bluegrass at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Kara Coen with Phoebe Jane at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Live music at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Malumba at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Yuin Folk Club presents A Celtic Christmas Concert with Manus McGuire and Ben Stephenson at Cobargo Showground Pavilion, Cobargo. Doors open 6.30pm for 7pm. Tickets at the door: Yuin Folk Club members $15, non-members $20
