An open letter to the decision makers in Canberra from ACM editors across Western NSW

November 25 2022 - 4:39pm
Lismore in flood earlier in 2022.

As the NSW Central West grapples with the enormity of last week's floods, ACM editors from the region are asking what our leaders plan to do to protect disaster-weary Australians.

