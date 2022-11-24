Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Art in the Garage
November 12-30
Art in the Garage returns to Spiral Gallery in Bega with an explosive colourful exhibition called Bandits with Brushes. It will feature drawings, paintings, sculpture and textiles by 22 artists who have created dynamic works showing their diverse stories. Art in the Garage is a Tulgeen program that employs local practicing artists to work with emerging artists identifying with disabilities.
Australian String Quartet
November 25
One of the nation's renowned string quartets will perform a diverse and dynamic range of repertoire that conveys the potency of chamber music of today when in their hands. Its distinct sound is enhanced by a matched set of 18th century Italian instruments, handcrafted by Giovanni Battista Guadagnini between c.1743 and 1784, which are on loan for their exclusive use. A light meal of Thali plates created by J-Bird catering will be available on the lawns of the Four Winds Windsong Pavilion from 5:30pm. The quartet's performance will run from 6.30-8.30pm. More information and tickets here.
Tex Perkins at Tilba
November 26
Two legends of Australian music - Tex Perkins and Matt Walker - will perform at Tilba Valley Winery and Alehouse this Saturday. Their powerful live show features songs spanning Perkins' vast catalogue, as well as brand new material they have written together for their Fat Rubber band album. Supported by the Bega Valley's own Felicity Dowd and Kara Coen. Music from 5pm. Tickets via Oztix
Taste of Seafood Festival
November 26
The NSW Taste of Seafood Festival will come to Bermagui's Fishermen's Complex in November. The main event on Saturday, November 26, promises a fresh fish market, cooking demonstrations, competitions and games, and fabulous fish dishes. The series of free events was funded by the NSW government's Eat More NSW Seafood grants program.
Restaurants Race Day
November 28
Grand Matriarch Vodka Restaurants Race Day is on at Sapphire Coast Turf Club. Seven-race TAB meeting with bar, kiosk and bookmakers on track. Gates open 12.30pm. Visit sapphirecoastturfclub.com.au for details and free bus timetable.
Regeneration doco
December 1
Can drinking beer save the planet? Ryefield Hops features in a documentary about regenerative agriculture and beer. Head along to Candelo Cafe to see why the Bemboka hop growers farm as they do and discover others that are likeminded in the industry. Drinks and dinner available from 5.30pm. Documentary screening at 7pm. Q&A with Ryefield Hops at 7.45pm. Free event but RSVP for catering purposes via www.ryefieldhops.com/shop/regendoco.
Rainbow Wave
December 3
The Bega Valley's only youth-led LGBTQ+ inclusive event returns for 2022 at Oaklands Event Centre, Pambula. The award-winning Rainbow Wave Festival celebrates inclusivity and the Far South Coast's queer community. Tickets are selling fast, grab yours here.
Guides gala day
December 3
Bega's Girl Guides are hosting an open day for the community to discover the Guiding community and the variety of activities they do. The fair will include raffles, market stalls, live music, sausage sizzle, and kids activities and craft. Bega Guide Hall, McKee Drive, 10am until 3pm
Carols on the Mountain
December 9
Carols on the Mountain returns to Magic Mountain, Merimbula, this December 9, starting at 6pm. The popular "carols by candlelight" event is hosted by the Lions Club of Pambula-Merimbula and filled with musical entertainment. Santa will be arriving between 7-7.30pm for photos and to hand out goodies to the children.
Christmas on Imlay
December 9
It's that time of year for Christmas shopping and Eden's late night shopping event on Friday December 9 will bring stalls filled with goodies and street entertainment. There will be a road closure in place at Imlay Street from the Flag Pole Roundabout up to the Great Southern Inn. The event is brought about by the Eden Chamber of Commerce invites and starts at 5pm finishing at 8pm. There will be a visit from Santa at 5:30pm, there'll be woodchoppers, there'll also be dance performances from the from Sapphire Coast Dance group. For further enquiries please contact Maree on 0428 580 921.
Christmas Carnival
December 22
The Bega Chamber of Commerce presents the Bega Christmas Family Carnival at Littleton Gardens. So much to see and do including a visit from Santa, face painting, musical acts, rides, chocolate wheel, Bega VRA demonstrations, barbecue and a kids Christmas craft corner, with Animal Welfare League Far South Coast, Merimbula Dutch Pancakes and One Stop Candy Shop joining in. Celebrate the festive season with the community, from 5-8pm.
Tathra Cup Races
December 27
One of the biggest race days on the Sapphire Coast calendar, the Tathra Beach Bowlo Tathra Cup Race Day is on Tuesday, December 27. Gates open 12pm. Free buses to and from the track, free face painting for the kids, and free photobooth for all. Visit sapphirecoastturfclub.com.au for details and free bus timetable.
