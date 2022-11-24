Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

One of the nation's renowned string quartets will perform a diverse and dynamic range of repertoire that conveys the potency of chamber music of today when in their hands. Its distinct sound is enhanced by a matched set of 18th century Italian instruments, handcrafted by Giovanni Battista Guadagnini between c.1743 and 1784, which are on loan for their exclusive use. A light meal of Thali plates created by J-Bird catering will be available on the lawns of the Four Winds Windsong Pavilion from 5:30pm. The quartet's performance will run from 6.30-8.30pm. More information and tickets here.

