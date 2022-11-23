Bega District News
Narooma RSL giving servicemen's graves the respect they deserve

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 23 2022 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
Narooma RSL branch president Paul Naylor says all proceeds from their weekly seafood raffles at Club Narooma go towards restoring the untended graves. Picture by Marion Williams

Narooma RSL sub-branch is restoring servicemen's graves that have fallen into disrepair because no friends or family are left to tend them.

