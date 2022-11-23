With a break in the windy weather our game fishers have been active and we have reports of a lovely 55kg yellowfin tuna taken off the Tathra Canyon.
Congratulations to Stacey Hannon of Merimbula for her lovely morwong taken on squid bait off Haycock Reef at same time as Stacey was watching a pod of humpback whales travelling south.
Ocean flathead are definitely on the bite along the coast. Try off the headlands north of Tathra, Kianinny, Tura Headland and off Long Point and Haycock Beach.
Don't be afraid to try the deeper waters with good fish reported from 22 fathoms.
Good snapper and morwong frequent local reefs; White Rock, Long Point, Haycock, Lennards Island and further south past Boyds Tower at Eden.
Australian salmon are common off our beaches and headlands and also enter the Merimbula Channel accompanied by tailor and kingfish. Salmon respond to soft plastics, silver spinners and pilchard baits. Try the local beaches at Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings, especially at dusk.
Some good size luderick are also schooling in the Merimbula Channel and may be taken with worms and pumped nippers as well as stringy weed or artificial flies.
At Merimbula Top Lake there are bream, tailor, dusky flathead and trevally about, plus some lovely butterfly gurnard (latchet). Pambula reports good bream, tailor and dusky flathead. Watch out for lots of shovelnose rays (sharks).
At Mogareeka sizeable dusky flathead are about, try glide bait lures for the big ones. Remember the new take limit of five only and the slot limit of 33 to 70 cm. Bream can be taken near Thompsons and tailor up and down the estuary.
Trout are really on the bite up in the hills at Jindabyne and Lake Eucumbene. Best bait is wriggling worms as the waters rise over the natural grasslands.
The Annual Tri-Estuary Challenge is scheduled for this coming weekend of November 26-27 and it caters to all comers - seniors, juniors and ladies.
Entries may be made through the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au, but entrants will need to visit the club on Friday night, November 25, to receive their key tag for the competition.
This year there are six species on the list and 42 prizes to be won plus lots of junior lucky draw participation prizes, all from a prize pool of over $5000. The prize pool encourages lady participants.
Entry for juniors is free and for seniors only $30. All completed record sheets must be entered at the clubhouse no later than 2pm on Sunday, November 27, and there will be a sausage sizzle during the presentation.
The club will be open this Friday from 5pm. Visitors are very welcome.
Membership application and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au.
