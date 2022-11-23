Bega District News
Far South Coast fishing picks up as wind dies down

Updated November 23 2022 - 4:50pm, first published 12:42pm
Stacey Hannon of Merimbula shows her magnificent morwong taken off Haycock Reef. Picture supplied

With a break in the windy weather our game fishers have been active and we have reports of a lovely 55kg yellowfin tuna taken off the Tathra Canyon.

