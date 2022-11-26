For those who have lost wedding rings and other precious items in the sand at Woonona beaches, Greg Clarke is a lifesaver.
Though he prefers to call himself a "dirt fisher".
Clarke - who is an actual lifesaver, serving as a volunteer with the local surf club - likes to trawl along the sand with his metal detector.
His daughters bought him one for a joke and then he got "completely addicted" and upgraded to a top of the range model.
"We call it dirt-fishing because I'm a fisherman," he said.
"We go fishing all the time and if you can't fish you might as well go hunt the parks and the beaches."
When he's out there for himself, he likes to hunt for old coins - though he is just as likely to find ring pulls from cans or tent pegs from beach tents blown away in the wind.
Other times, he gets called out to the sands to help people who have lost jewellery or wedding rings.
"If they lose them on the sand you can find them - the detectors don't miss them," he said.
"I've found earrings, found wedding rings up at the soccer grounds for people who had someone looking after them and have dropped them. People have had them sitting on their towels, then flicked their towels and forgot they were there."
But if someone loses them in the water, well, they're pretty much gone, he said.
Which was the fear of one man visiting from Sydney a week ago, who lost his wedding ring in calf-deep water when his daughter grabbed his hand and accidentally yanked it off.
A friend placed a request for help on a local Facebook page and Mr Clarke's daughters saw it and said "dad, there's a job for you".
And Mr Clarke had quite a look - he turned up on the Sunday morning and, despite figuring there was less than a 5 per cent chance of success, he went back that afternoon.
"I had a good feeling," he said.
"On Sunday morning I said I'd come back in the afternoon at the low tide because it was a pretty big low tide. I think we walked about five kilometres back and forward and then finally got right down into the water - and out it popped."
The friend and the ring's owner were so happy, they repaid his efforts - with a bottle of bourbon.
When it comes to spending hours on the beach to find someone else's lost treasurers, Mr Clarke just figured it's the right thing to do.
"It just makes you feel good when you find something and do something nice for people," he said.
"It's a bugger if you lose something and there's someone there who can help you out but they don't bother."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
