Future of Nullica Lodge to be discussed at public meeting

Updated November 23 2022 - 10:12am, first published November 22 2022 - 4:52pm
ERRA chairperson Carina Severs and Councillor Joy Robin pictured outside Nullica Lodge, Eden. Picture supplied

Representatives of RSL LifeCare, the current lessee of Nullica Lodge, will address members of the Eden community at a public meeting to be held on December 6.

