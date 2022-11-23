Jack Roberts wins Bega Open in testing conditions

Jack Roberts has won the Bega Open, shooting 74 and 75 in testing conditions to claim his maiden title over the weekend.
A strong field of competitors played the annual Bega Men's Golf Open at the Bega Country Club over the past weekend.
The picturesque 18-hole course at Tarraganda was in superb condition for the two-day, 36-hole event.
Early starters enjoyed the best conditions during Saturday's first round as a strong north-easterly wind tested the later starters increasing the difficulty of the course, particularly on the back 9.
Bega local Jack Roberts led the Open after day one with a fine scratch score of 74, while Greg Motbey 88 and Larry Fuller 93 led B and C grade.
Day one net winners were: A grade - Graham Roberts 70, B grade - Joel Tamatea 72 and C grade - Darren Matthews 70. Graham Roberts won the November Monthly Medal.
Predicted gale force westerly winds arrived early on Sunday morning, setting the scene for an extremely difficult day on the course for all players.
Sunday scratch winners were: A grade - Matthew Stapleton 73, B grade - Laurie Billman 86, and C grade - Andrew Russell 94.
Sunday net winners were: A grade - Sean Cridland 71, B grade - Greg Motbey 75, and C grade - Luke Oliveri 75.
In the race for the coveted Bega Open Trophy, it was Jack Roberts who continued his fine form from Saturday, overcoming the blustery conditions to shoot an impressive second-round of three over par 75, taking his first Bega Open with a gross total of 149.
Jack was closely followed by past Open champion Stuart Cook (78,76 - 154) and Mitch Bucholtz (80, 77 - 157).
B grade scratch was taken out by Greg Motbey (88, 88 - 176) and C grade scratch was won by Larry Fuller (93, 97 - 190).
The Bega Open 36 hole net winners were A grade - club captain Graham Roberts (70, 71 - 141), B grade - Laurie Billman (78, 73 - 151) and C grade - Jackson Whitby (74, 75 - 149).
A week after celebrating its centenary with a hugely successful two-day tournament and centenary dinner, the Bega Country Club has again produced another outstanding event for its members.
The course is in magnificent condition, providing a unique golfing experience for members and visiting social players.
Upcoming events include the final two rounds of the Ladies Club Championships, the Men's Medal of Medals and presentation on December 3.
