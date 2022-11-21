The tourism industry is one that has been rattled by recent challenging times - so a group of people who know this better than most decided to do something about it.
The South Coast Tourism Industry Association was created after the Black Summer Fires pushed the tourism industry to its limits.
Executive officer and co-creator Karen Dempster said it was the realisation the tourism industry was dying along the South Coast which made her do something.
"I worked in the international tourism industry as well as domestic, so I knew I had to get a group of people together to do something and help tourism businesses right along the South Coast," she said.
According to Ms Dempster, the Black Summer Fires and COVID-19 pandemic made her recognise the need for the tourism industry to have an independent voice, to ensure there is cohesion between government tourism bodies and to make sure the needs of tourism businesses on the South Coast are met.
Ms Dempster said the main aim was to recognise, develop and implement new strategies for the tourism industry's future.
"The association identifies opportunities for members and their communities to benefit from recovery funds and grants which will support their growth in the future," she said.
The association identifies opportunities for members and their communities to benefit from recovery funds and grants which will support their growth in the future.- Executive Officer and co-creator, Karen Dempster
Currently, the association (which will run south of Sydney right down to the Victorian border) is travelling to different towns in the South Coast, holding "launch nights".
The point of the "launch night" was to inform multiple tourism businesses in the town of what benefits the association can offer.
READ ALSO:
The association has already launched in the Shoalhaven and recently held its presentation in the Eurobodalla Shire.
This week it was the Bega Valley's turn, with an event scheduled for November 22 at Hotel Australasia in Eden.
Michelle Bishop, owner of Bangalay Luxury Villas in Shoalhaven Heads and president of the association has been presenting at the launches, informing the businesses of what the association aimed to do.
"We want to be an association which represents the tourism industry right along the South Coast," she said.
"The ultimate goal is for the South Coast tourism industry to be recognised at an international scale and for businesses to thrive along the beautiful South Coast."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.