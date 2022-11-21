South Coast Gig Guide, November 22-28

Benn Song at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm
Reckless at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Australian String Quartet at The Windsong Pavilion, Four Winds, Barraga Bay. 6.30pm-8.30pm. Dinner & drinks available from 5.30pm. Tickets $59/$54/$0 via iwannaticket.com.au.
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Roddy Reason at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Howlin' Mitch at Lynch's Hotel, Narooma. 7pm-10pm
Rick Bamford at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Soul Stories Duo at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Mayfair Lane at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Rick Bamford at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Sam's Caravan presents Sunset Session with Benji And The Saltwater Sound System and The Robyn Martin Band at Covington's, Pambula. 3pm-6pm. Great range of ticket prices via Humanitix.com
Tex Perkins and Matt Walker with Felicity Dowd and Kara Coen at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 5pm-9pm. Tickets via Oztix.
Ashleigh Chapman at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-8.30pm
Pickin' Thyme Bluegrass at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm. $10 at the door. Book via 64933156 or message via facebook.com/The RiverRockCafe
Klaus Tietz at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Sam Stevenson (AGT) debut album launch Live at The Twyford, Merimbula with Ben Bayliss, Stacey Mills & Nick Keeling. 7.30pm. Tickets via thetwyford.com.au
Pearlerz at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Steve Martin at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Salt at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Jonathon Glonek classical violin soloist Live at The Twyford, Merimbula. Program: J S Bach: Partita in E Major, Shukh: Fantasy based on Scheherazade & Ysayë: Solo Sonata 3 Ballade. 2.30pm Tickets via thetwyford.com.au
Sam's Caravan presents Sunset Session with Benji And The Saltwater Sound System and The Robyn Martin Band at Four Winds, Barraga Bay. 3pm-6pm. Great range of ticket prices via Humanitix.com
One Short at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-6pm
Willie and the Correspondents at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Soul Stories at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Ride the Wind at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
