UPDATE, 4pm:
Essential Energy said its crews have made significant progress restoring power to over 25,000 customers.
"Prevailing winds are a challenge for crews, who continue to work on restoring power in the Bega area.
"Essential Energy estimates to have supply restored to the majority of affected customers by 5.30pm."
Earlier:
Power outages have hit the Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla Shire and Bega Valley.
Houses from Ulladulla to Bega are facing a power outage, however the 'Essential Energy' website has no confirmed cause for the outage just yet.
The power outage began at around 2.00pm in most areas, with reports some areas near Nowra are also facing power outages.
Traffic Lights in Batemans Bay are also off due to the power outage.
Essential said the large power outage was affecting more than 30,000 customers right across the Eurobodalla shire including Batemans Bay, Moruya, Mossy Point and Bodalla.
"Crews are on the ground patrolling the electricity network, working in and around tough conditions caused by extreme winds.
"While we continue to patrol, an estimated time of restoration is unknown.
"Essential Energy apologises for any inconvenience and assures customers crews are working as quickly as safety will allow to restore power."
As the outage continues, keep an eye on the 'Essential Energy' webpage as it updates with areas which are facing power outages and when residents can expect power to be returned.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
