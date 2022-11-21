Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Areas in the Shoalhaven to the Bega Valley are facing a power outage

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated November 21 2022 - 4:22pm, first published 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE, 4pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.