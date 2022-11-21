Bega District News
Merimbula Airport precinct expressions of interest taking off

Updated November 21 2022 - 2:22pm, first published 1:35pm
The first stage of the Merimbula Airport General Aviation Precinct is complete. Picture supplied

Bega Valley Shire Council is calling for expressions of interest from airport or aviation-related businesses to set up shop at the new Merimbula General Aviation Precinct.

