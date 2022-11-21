Merimbula Airport precinct expressions of interest taking off

Bega Valley Shire Council is calling for expressions of interest from airport or aviation-related businesses to set up shop at the new Merimbula General Aviation Precinct.
Project services manager Daniel Djikic said the recently finished first stage of the precinct was now ready for a wide range of aviation-related businesses.
"The precinct offers a flexible design to accommodate a wide range of uses," Mr Djikic said.
"This may be anything from light aircraft owners wanting to lease a parking place for their plane, to larger commercial operations requiring the construction of hangers.
READ ALSO:
"Given its location on one of Australia's most beautiful coastlines, it would also be the perfect opportunity to expand aviation services currently offered to our growing tourism industry."
Mr Djikic said approximately 60,000 passengers pass through Merimbula Airport each year.
"This is a golden opportunity to establish a business at a prime spot with full access to the airport aprons and taxiways," he added.
"We're opening doors to facilitate discussion on the many uses the site can accommodate, starting with an expression of interest and moving later to a request for proposals.
"We have staff ready to discuss your ideas so please feel free to contact us should you need advice or have any questions."
For more information and to submit an expression of interest, visit council's vendor panel webpage.
Expressions of interest should be submitted by December 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.