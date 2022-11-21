Explore Sapphire Coast's best walking trails with 'wilderness to water' guided tours

A series of upcoming guided walking tours is set to explore the shire's most beautiful trails and the area's importance.
Bega Valley Shire Council will be holding four Wilderness to Water guided walking tours across the shire, with the first event at the Merimbula Boardwalk on Saturday, November 26, from 10am to 1pm.
Council's environmental management officer, Erin Moon said these free events would give walkers an opportunity to discover the environmental and cultural significance of some of the shire's most beautiful walking trails.
"Starting at Top Lake Boat Hire, participants will explore the saltmarsh flora of Merimbula Lake with botanist Jackie Miles and learn about the estuarine processes with lake expert Nick Yee," Ms Moon said.
"There will be a cultural tour on the day, talks from local oyster farmers, National Parks and Wildlife Service on threatened shorebirds, and the Atlas of Life in the Coastal Wilderness on citizen science.
READ ALSO:
"There will also be nature activities for kids.
"A hearty lunch will be provided by a local caterer and Sapphire Coast Wilderness Oysters will cater for some oyster tasting."
Future walking tours will be held in Wallaga Lake, Eden and Bemboka, with more details to come.
The Wilderness to Water walking tour series was funded by the NSW government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program.
For more information and to register for the Merimbula Boardwalk event, visit council's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.