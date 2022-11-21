Bega District News
Explore Sapphire Coast's best walking trails with 'wilderness to water' guided tours

Updated November 21 2022 - 2:28pm, first published 1:24pm
A series of upcoming guided walking tours is set to explore the shire's most beautiful trails and the area's importance.

