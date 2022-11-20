Share the Dignity calls for Christmas gift donations

Share the Dignity is calling on Bega Valley residents to support local women and girls in need through their annual Its In The Bag Christmas appeal.
The appeal encourages people to donate a handbag or backpack filled with a selection of essential feminine hygiene and toiletries - and maybe some everyday luxuries.
Handbags can be preloved if in good condition.
They can be dropped off at Woolworths Tura Beach between November 18-27.
The initiative, which is now in its eighth year, aims to ensure every woman and girl in need receives a Christmas gift of the basic essentials - including pads and/or tampons, roll on deodorant, toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner and soap - as well as little luxuries such as hair accessories or a handwritten note.
For many, this is the only gift they will receive this Christmas.
Donations can only be made at Woolworths Tura Beach as Bunnings stores are the usual drop off point.
Visit www.sharethedignity.org.au/itsinthebag for more information on how to pack a dignity bag for women, teen girls and mums and bubs, and what you can or can't donate.
