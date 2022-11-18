Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Sapphire Coast Anglican College launches new mountain bike track

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated November 18 2022 - 6:30pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harrison Tudor taking the aerial route at the opening of the new SCAC mountain bike track. Picture by Sam Armes,

The new mountain bike track at SCAC has been the talk of the school over the last few weeks, and on Friday it was officially opened for students and teachers to test out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.