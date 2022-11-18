The new mountain bike track at SCAC has been the talk of the school over the last few weeks, and on Friday it was officially opened for students and teachers to test out.
The epic down hill pursuit will be a major attraction of this weekend's SCAC Country Fair, with races starting at 10.30am for kids followed by the adults event at 11.
Harry McMahon was the first to go down after the ribbon had been snipped, and he looked forward to being able to ride the new track at school.
"It's a lot smoother and wider. It's much faster," Harry said.
Year 5-6 teacher Jake Lambie had been involved with mountain biking at SCAC for over nine years, and was stoked with the quality of the new track and what it will mean for students and mountain bike racers.
"This is huge, the momentum that we've built out of this is massive. The kids are just so happy," Mr Lambie said.
"It's a track that's built so that everyone can ride it. I brought my seven-year-old down it, but there's hidden little things in the track for more experienced riders to enjoy as well."
With the help of some crucial funding thanks to college principal David Proudlove, Mr Lambie was able to get in contact with trail building specialists Contour Works to build the third track at SCAC, with more work planned for the new year.
"I sent them a message asking for a bit of help, and not expecting anything to come out of it, and they got back to me saying they were keen as to be involved.
"They worked for a week, and we're hoping to get them out for another week. So we'll go from having two runs to three or four," Mr Lambie said.
Saturday's event at SCAC has been organised by Tathra Mountain Bike Club and will be a hot seat format, with the kids event starting at 10.30am and running non stop for 20 minutes.
For the kids event, the fastest time will be the winner however the leader has to sit in the hot seat and can't ride again until their time is beaten.
The adults format is similar, however three stages will be run with seedings after each stage dictating the following stage's order - with the slowest rider going first.
The leading rider will sit in the hot seat and accumulate a point for each time a rider doesn't take the hot seat from them.
The seedings are then adjusted and stages two and three follow, with the rider with the most points after the final stage the winner.
The tracks are located behind the oval at SCAC and the entry fee to race is $5. An AusCycling race licence required to compete.
