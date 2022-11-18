Emotions run high when rates are on the rise

Mention the spectre of a rates rise and emotions run high - rightly so.
We're already trying to cope with spiralling cost of living increases like groceries, petrol and electricity bills. Then when we're asked to consider paying even more to live in this wonderful piece of the world it no doubt rubs us up the wrong way.
Even moreso given the amount we're being asked to consider is a 90 per cent increase to our general rates - many hundreds of dollars a year I would expect for most residents. Even more for business owners.
We're not going into bat for the council here, but there are some arguments that need to be considered for sensible debate.
Firstly the options being tabled for community consultation.
The staff's recommendation is for a 90 per cent SRV from financial year 2023/24 - the option staff says "provides for long-term sustainability and to maintain existing service levels".
Option B is for a 45 per cent SRV in the first year, and a 37.2 per cent SRV in the second year - which thanks to compounding effects would result in the same revenue for council over 10 years as would the 90 per cent rise.
Option C is for a 43 per cent SRV, which council staff acknowledged would see the council fall some $13.9million per year short of the revenue it knows it requires over the next 10 years.
Alternatively, councillors could choose to not request an SRV at all, relying solely on the noted rate peg of 4.1 per cent for the 2023-24 financial year - and who knows thereafter.
This option puts council on "an unsustainable financial trajectory" and some $25.9m short of needed funds each year across 10 years.
Take particular note, the proposed increases are for the "general rates" element of your bill, not the total amount, which includes separate sewer and water charges.
But also bear in mind that if council doesn't increase its revenue, we will be asked the perhaps even harder questions of what assets or services would we be willing to lose.
Public pools - six in this shire - extensive roads and bridges network, sports grounds, playgrounds, footpaths, public toilets and village halls, the list goes on.
One could argue council could stop spending rather than seek more dollars from us.
Yet the issue remains that everything already on its books requires maintenance and eventual replacement.
These next two months of community consultation are going to be as bumpy as a pothole-filled road.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
