Majestic Princess clean bill of health ahead of Eden arrival

The Majestic Princess is pulling into Eden this weekend in one of the port's current cruise ship season's largest tour days.
The ship has nearly 3000 passengers and 1340 crew on board, with hundreds of them expected to disembark and enjoy a wide selection of tours and sightseeing across the Bega Valley during the brief sojourn.
The ship itself is in fact slightly longer than what is permitted to dock alongside Eden wharf and Welcome Centre, so it will be anchoring in Twofold Bay and passengers ferried across in tenders to the regular welcoming party of volunteer guides and market stalls.
The Majestic Princess made headlines last week when it was reported an estimated 800 passengers tested positive for COVID as it docked in Sydney following a New Zealand cruise.
Cruise Eden coordinator Debbie Meers said the current visit to Eden - during a Sydney to Tasmania round trip - was a new cruise itinerary with all new passengers.
"All those passengers have since left and the ship's had a deep clean. This is a new round of passengers and there have been no reports of any positive cases," Ms Meers said.
"There are actually a couple of locals on board who called me and said they had heard nothing about any COVID on board and that everyone was doing the right thing."
Carnival Corporation, which operates Majestic Princess, has reintroduced the wearing of masks while using indoor areas on board its ships among other COVID-19 safety protocols following the Sydney cruise outbreak.
The Majestic Princess will arrive at 7am on Saturday, November 19, and depart at 4pm.
The cruise markets will be open at the Eden Welcome Centre with Cruise Eden hoping for a continuation of this week's lovely sunny weather.
