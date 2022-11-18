Plan ahead for roadworks on Brown Mountain

Motorists are advised of upcoming changed traffic conditions on the Snowy Mountains Highway, between Brown Mountain Power Station and Pipers Lookout, as road surface repairs are carried out.
Work will involve repairing the road surface to create a smoother and safer road for road users.
Work will be carried out between 6am and 6pm from November 28-30, weather permitting.
Single lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control and allow up to five minutes additional travel time.
Meanwhile, drones fitted with LIDAR cameras have been put to use this week inspecting Brown Mountain landslip sites to help inform future planning and stabilisation works. Click here to read more
For the latest traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
