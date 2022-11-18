Bega District News
Plan ahead for roadworks on Brown Mountain

Updated November 18 2022 - 12:55pm, first published 12:48pm
Motorists are advised of upcoming changed traffic conditions on the Snowy Mountains Highway, between Brown Mountain Power Station and Pipers Lookout, as road surface repairs are carried out.

